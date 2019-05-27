Veteran voice actor Parviz Bahram passes away

A professional in the field of dubbing for over 65 years, the voiceover artist passed away at his home in the morning of May 27 after having battled with blood cancer for many years.

A graduate of law, Bahram worked as a lawyer for many years. As an actor, he also played in some theatrical works.

Bahram lent his voice to famous western characters including Kirk Douglas in ‘Ulysses’, Laurence Olivier in ‘Othello’, James Mason in ‘Julius Caesar’ and ‘Madame Bovari’, and Orson Welles in ‘The Third Man’.

His narration of the Japanese documentary ‘The Silk Road,’ which was broadcast on the national state-run TV in the 1980s, will remain forever in Iranians' memories.

