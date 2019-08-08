Iran urges Bahrain to abandon unreasonable measures on regional security

Speaking on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi urged the government of the small Persian Gulf country to stop its unreasonable moves, and instead, take more rational approaches.

“The Bahraini authorities should stop their unreasonable measures... They should adopt more constructive approaches, instead." Mousavi said.

Bahrain is planning to host a summit, in collaboration with the US, on the region’s maritime and aviation security, under the pretext of finding ways to counter the threats “posed by the Islamic Republic.”

The Iranian spokesman stressed that such conferences are only aimed at undermining the security and stability of the region, and they provide the grounds for the trans-regional powers and the Israeli regime to interfere in the region’s affairs.

Mousavi stressed that the security of the regional countries is not inseparable, and no country can obtain security at the expense of undermining the security of the others.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the regional states to prevent any interference of non-regional countries by taking more rational policies.

MNA/4687883