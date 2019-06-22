Paper production volume at 5.5% growth in two months

In total, 156,200 tons of various types of paper were produced in the country in the first two months of the last Iranian calendar year (March 21- April 21, 2018).

In the same period, 113,400 tons of cartons and pasteboard were produced in Iran, showing a 45.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Also, domestic factories produced 103,300 cubic meters of chipboard in the first two months of the current year, registering a 13.2 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics showed that 91,300 cubic meters of chipboard was produced in the country in the first two months of the last year.

