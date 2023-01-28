Leader visits exhibition of Iran industry achievements

The exhibition was held in the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyah on Saturday, showcasing Iran's achievements.

While visiting the exhibition, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was briefed about the latest achievements of Iran in the field of Industry.

The exhibition features machinery, equipment, and products manufactured by various plants and factories in Iran.

Also, Iran's achievements in the various fields of mining, aerospace and satellite, automobile, agriculture and food, textile, railways, water management plans, information and communication technology, electricity industries, power plants, dam construction and etc. were showcased in this exhibition.

Iran’s ministries of industries, energy, oil, and communications also attended the exhibition.

The following is the report on the 3-hour visit to the exhibition by Iranian national TV:

RHM/