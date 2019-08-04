Global security inseparable, whether in ME or Texas: envoy

“Violation of agreements, withdrawal from treaties, and unilateral sanctions are all cut from the same cloth, and their damning consequence is insecurity, be it in the Middle East or Texas,” Iranian ambassador to Russia, Mehdi Sanaei, tweeted on Sunday.

He noted Texas in reference to a Saturday afternoon mass shooting in the southern US border city of El Paso, which left some 20 people killed and at least 28 injured. The El Paso carnage came in the same week two employees were fatally shot at another Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi, and three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Sanaei went on to add that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who has been recently sanctioned by the US, has suggested multilateralism as the only solution to these problems, adding “global security is not separable, and the policy of imposing sanctions is to tread in the dark.”

MNA/4684539