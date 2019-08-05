  1. Politics
Iran sympathizes with US nation over mass shootings

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has expressed regret over the slaughter of tens of Americans in two US states.

Mousavi also expressed sympathy with the American people, particularly the families of the victims of the heinous crimes, and wished speedy recovery for tens of people wounded in these tragic incidents.

Two mass shootings just 13 hours apart left 20 killed in El Paso, Texas, and nine killed in Dayton, Ohio. Many more were wounded in the two incidents, which have prompted a wave of criticism against Donald Trump's handling of shootings in the US, according to reports. 

