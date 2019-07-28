Hezbollah chief rejects Israel’s arms-smuggling claims

"I completely deny the claim of the Israeli representative in the Security Council that Hezbollah uses the Beirut port to transfer weapons or weapon components into Lebanon," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday, Aljazeera reported.

Nasrallah said that these false Israeli claims are aimed at challenging Lebanon’s control of the port.

On Tuesday, the Israeli regime’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said that in 2018 and 2019, "Israel found that Iran and the Quds forces have begun to advance the exploitation of civilian maritime channels".

He said Beirut port "is now the port of Hezbollah".

Lebanon's ambassador to the UN, Amal Mudallali, said the accusation was tantamount to "direct threats" to Lebanon's civilian infrastructure.

MNA/PR