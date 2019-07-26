Hezbollah chief strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palestinians homes

Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a speech on the 31st anniversary of Jihad Al-Bina Association founding in Lebanon on Friday.

Lebanon is enjoying peace and dignity today and faces no aggression thanks to the Resistance forces, Nasrallah said.

Hezbollah leader thanked Iran’s help in establishing Jihad Al-Bina Association in Lebanon, which has been a great help to Lebanon in terms of providing public services to the Lebanese for many areas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah said the issue of Palestinian workers has been politicized, criticizing the calls for returning the Palestinians to Palestine.

The Hezbollah leader said that the Palestinian workers have no country to return to as their lands are under occupation. He called on the Lebanese factions to look at the Palestinians from a humanitarian perspective.

Hezbollah chief also slammed the Lebanese figures who accuse Hezbollah of ruling Lebanon.

He said that those who say that Hezbollah is ruling Lebanon are inciting Saudis, Israelis against Beirut. He pointed out that Hezbollah never sought to obstruct the Parliament, slamming the obstructionists as big liars.

“We do not incite anyone against anyone else, not at all,” Nasrallah further added.

“We want government sessions as soon as possible,” he also said.

He rejected as lies that Hezbollah incited the government of Lebanon against Talal Arsalan. The Hezbollah secretary-general added that it is the Judiciary that decides on his case.

He strongly condemned the demolition of the Palestinian homes by Israeli troops over the past few days.

Nasrallah further welcomed the Palestinian authorities' decision to end "all agreements, including security coordination" with Tel Aviv amid Israeli violations against the Palestinians.

KI