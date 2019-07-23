Mehdi Taremi joins Portugal’s Rio Ave

According to the club’s website, Taremi has signed a two-year contract with Rio Ave for an undisclosed fee.

The report says that Taremi will soon join the team to hold training under Carlos Carvalhal.

Born in 1992 in Bushehr, southern Iran, Taremi started his professional career in his hometown teams where he was spotted by Persepolis in 2014. During his four-year stay in the Reds, he managed to score 55 goals in a total of 112 appearances. Taremi signed with Qatar’s Al-Gharafa in 2017.

He had always said that his dream was to continue his career in Europe and now has got a chance to prove his performance. There were rumors about his return to Persepolis before he completed the transfer the Portuguese club.

Rio Ave had finished the previous 2018–19 Primeira Liga at the seventh rank with 45 points.

MAH/4673886