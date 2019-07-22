Medical Council highlights harmful effects of US sanctions on Iranians’ health

Addressing the UN Rapporteur Idris Jazayeri in this letter, the Iranian official wrote that the US sanctions have remarkably restricted Iran’s banking and transportation ties with the world and in consequence imports of medicine and essential goods into the country.

This has had a high negative influence on Iranian’s health, he added.

He noted that it is Iranians’ right to have access to medical products and essential goods and imposing any sanctions on such goods is a violation to the official statement of the UN.

The Iranian official urged the international body to take a measure in this regard to prevent occurrence of a humanitarian catastrophe in Iran.

On November 10, 2018, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined that the illegitimate sanctions reimposed by the US government negatively affect the life and living of Iranian people.

Speaking after the meeting of the heads of the three branches, President Hassan Rouhani said, “the people of Iran acted exactly the opposite way and made it clear with their steadfastness that it is the government of the United States that is thinking about putting pressure on the Iranian nation."

“With their illegitimate sanctions and targeting the banking system and Iran’s oil export, as well as other goods of export related to the income and resources of the country and import of basic goods, Americans want to negatively affect the life and living of people," he added.

President said that, “the new round of sanctions that launched on November 5 has had no effect on the economy of our country because whatever bullets the Americans had, had been used before against the Iranian nation and they had nothing new to offer."

