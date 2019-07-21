  1. Politics
MPs call for charging foreign ships a toll to cross Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Members of the Iranian Parliament hailed the swiftness of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in seizing a violating British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, calling for putting a toll to ships passing through the narrow waterway.

In a statement signed on Sunday, 160 Iranian lawmakers cast support to IRGC’s move and appreciated the elite force for impounding the violating vessel, urging the government to approve a motion to charge a toll to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps impounded the British tanker, Stena Impero, on Friday while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz en route to Saudi Arabia. It was seized "for failing to respect international maritime rules.”

The oil tanker was then transferred to the coast to undergo the required legal proceedings.

