10 July 2019 - 11:49

Rubin Kazan forward Shekari signs for Iran's Tractor Sazi

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Iranian football club has completed the signing of Rubin Kazan striker Reza Shekari.

The 21-year-old forward penned a five-year contract with the Tabriz-based team for an undisclosed fee.

Shekari made a name for himself four years ago when he scored his first professional goal in a match against Persepolis in Hazfi Cup, where Zob Ahan won it 2-0.

He joined Rubin Kazan U-21 team in 2017 and made his Russian Premier League debut in April 2018 in a game against FC Akhmat Grozny.

Persepolis had reportedly reached an agreement with Shekari but the player opted Tractor Sazi for the new season.

