France president to dispatch his adviser to Iran tomorrow: reports

According to Reuters Arabic, French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser will travel to Iran on Tuesday in an effort to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran.

This will be the second visit to Tehran by the French diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, after his June 19 and holding talks with Iranian officials.

Iran's step-by-step actions to reduce its JCPOA commitments came after the Europeans did not meet Iran's legitimate demands under the nuclear deal.

This is while Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in his presser today that the visit of the French official is likely to take place in the coming days.

A statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published on Monday evening confirmed that Iran had enriched uranium beyond a 3.67% purity limit set by its deal with major powers, confirming a move previously announced by Tehran.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrooz Kamalvandi said earlier on Monday that the level had passed 4.5%.

Iran stresses that the reductions in commitments do not violate the nuclear deal, but they are based on paragraphs 26 and 36 of the agreement.

KI