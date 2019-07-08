  1. Politics
8 July 2019 - 21:14

FM spox:

Tehran to continue legal, political measures until release of Iranian tanker

Tehran to continue legal, political measures until release of Iranian tanker

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi said Tehran would continue legal and political measures until the release of the Iranian oil tanker seized by British Marines.

Briefing reporters on Monday, Mousavi said the British Ambassador to Tehran had been summoned twice and there had been consultations with European diplomats regarding the issue.

British Royal Marines seized the supertanker Grace 1 on Thursday for allegedly trying to transport oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

He continued, “The necessary documents have been provided and a lawyer has been hired regarding the case.”

Mousavi further said that the VLCC was not headed towards Syria unlike what has been announced in media outlets.

The spokesman of the Foreign Ministry said, "We ask the British government to release the Iranian crude oil carrier. We regard this seizure as piracy, and would not accede to it, and of course we have given the necessary warnings.”

MNA/PR

News Code 147375

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News