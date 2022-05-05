16th Iran-Open RoboCup in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – The 16th edition of RoboCup Iran-Open brought together 100 teams from across the country to compete in different fields of robotics and Artificial Intelligence with a focus on soccer robots.

RoboCup, or Robotics World Cup, is an international project to promote artificial intelligence, robotics, and mechatronics. The event was first launched in 1997 and was inspired by the victory of a computer chess player against the then world chess champion, Gary Kasparov.