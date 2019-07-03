OPEC’s decisions no longer liable to outside pressure: Zangeneh

He made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said Iran achieved all of its objectives and demands at the 176th OPEC Meeting in Vienna, adding that the most important objective of the meeting was to safeguard the authority of OPEC.

“Decisions need to be made with consensus inside OPEC, not imposed from the outside,” he stressed.

Zangeneh said he raised these concerns with participating ministers at the ministerial meeting, which ultimately proved to be effective.

He said the most important effect of raising these concerns was the charter of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC members, saying “some important conceptual changes have happened in OPEC. I don’t think there is any chance for an outside decision to be imposed on OPEC now.”

Elsewhere, he stressed that there will be no negotiations with the US under sanctions. “If they want to see any change, they have to remove the sanctions first,” he said.