Iran elected as head of OFID Ministerial Council

According to a tweet by the mission, the Iranian minister was elected chairman today at the 40th annual session of the body.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian minister arrived in Viena on Wednesday. He is slated to hold separate meetings with some Austrian officials and also the director general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is the intergovernmental development finance institution established in 1976 by the Member States of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OFID was conceived at the Conference of the Sovereigns and Heads of State of OPEC Member Countries, which was held in Algiers, Algeria, in March 1975. A Solemn Declaration of the Conference "reaffirmed the natural solidarity which unites OPEC countries with other developing countries in their struggle to overcome underdevelopment," and called for measures to strengthen cooperation between these countries.

