“Inflation rate stood at 3.4 percent in the past Iranian months, registering a drop of 0.8 percent in comparison with the preceding month,” he said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “Despite the current negative growth, the economic growth will improve in the next Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2020) based on the prediction of the World Bank.”

Nobakht also said that forex rates are stable now thanks to the applied policies of the government.

