Anti-Muslim attack targets mosque in Sweden

The attackers at Molndal Hospital in Gothenburg city desecrated the holy Quran and spilled soft drinks on the shelves and carpets of the mosque, the mosque association said in a statement on social media, Anadolu reported.

"Muslims feel offended and hurt in the aftermath of this attack," the statement read, adding that the prayer room allowed Muslims receiving medical treatment at the hospital to receive psychological support and pray.

"The fact that the perpetrators damaged a room where patients receive psychological support shows how much hatred these people have," the statement said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and footage from security cameras at the facility is being examined.

MNA/AA