Iran paves way for foreign researchers

Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for International Affairs broke the news on Wed. over the issuance of temporary work permits for foreign researchers in the country.

“ Today, all countries are competing to attract the world’s best elite forces to use their intellectual potentials in the fields of research and innovations for helping the countries’ flourishing,” he said, adding that in our country, we had a series of problems in attracting world’s renowned scientists, and the possibility of issuing work permits to them was limited to some extent.

“By signing a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, now Iranian universities can afford for the foreign researchers' attraction and supply living conditions for these intellectual forces,” he said, adding that the universities can grant those researcher long-term visas as well.

He went on to say that “Previously, we faced problems in paying the salaries and long-term visas of foreign researchers, however, hopefully, those problems were resolved by signing an agreement by the Deputy Minister of Science for International Affairs and Deputy Minister of Development and Entrepreneurship of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.

It is worth mentioning that the purpose of implementing this memorandum is to provide the necessary facilities for the presence of foreign elites, especially in Islamic countries, to improve the quality of higher education in the country.

According to the memorandum, the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, at the request of the Minister of Science, Research and Technology, will immediately issue a three-month temporary work permit for foreign researchers and its validity can be extended for two years.

