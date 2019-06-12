Police seize 1.2 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Police Deputy Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province General Ahmad Taheri said on Wednesday that 1.2 tons of illicit drugs have been seized during an operation in Iranshahr and Delgan.

Five smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 1,241 kg opium and 1 kg heroin, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

