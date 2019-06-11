Nazir Zakka leaves Tehran for Beirut

According to Reuters, Zakka flew to Beirut on Tuesday with Lebanon’s security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

Earlier in the day, Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeeli said Tuesday that an Iranian court has agreed to the conditional release of the Lebanese Nazir Zakka.

Earlier it was announced that Zakka, himself, has requested for his conditional release, he said, adding that Lebanese President had also made requests on the case. Iran considered the request within the framework of the Constitution, added the official.

"This is a totally judicial process without any political stances or [prisoner] exchange being considered," the spokesman highlighted.

Zakka, an information technology expert and a permanent US resident, was detained in Iran in 2015 and sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine for spying charges and “collaborating against the state.”

Despite the propaganda of some media, Iran highlights that its decision is not in the framework of any contract or prisoner swap.

MNA/PR