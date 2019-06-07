Syrian Army destroys terrorists’ supply routes in Hama

Earlier on Friday, Syrian Arab Army’s units operating in Hama eliminated terrorist groups, which attacked military points in the direction of Tal al-Jabin / Tal Melh in the northwestern countryside of Hama, parallel with conducting concentrated strikes against the terrorists’ supply routes coming from Idleb southern countryside.

Sana’s reporter said that army units responded to the terrorist groups’ breaches, and targeted with intensive artillery strikes hideouts and positions of terrorists from “al-Izzeh Battalions”, which includes hundreds of foreign mercenaries, in Morek, Kafar Zita, al-Arbaein , and Hasraya, in Hama northwestern countryside.

Many of the terrorists were either killed or injured, and their gatherings, supply routes, and rocket launching pads were destroyed during the army’s operation.

The reporter said that army units clashed with terrorists which infiltrated into the surroundings of Kafarhoud and Tal Melh villages in the northwestern countryside of Mharda.

The army units restored a number of the points after inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and arms and began pursuing their remnants in the area.

In another context, terrorist groups continued to violate the de-escalation zone area targeting with rocket shells residential neighborhoods in Mharda city, Karnaz, and al-sheikh Hadid towns in Hama northern countryside.

The terrorist groups positioned in the northern and northwestern countryside of Hama on Friday fired rocket shells on the citizens’ houses and their properties in Mharda city, causing material damage to the houses, public and private properties, and infrastructure.

The terrorists fired also a number of rocket shells on the locals’ houses in Karnaz and al-Sheikh Hadid towns in the northern countryside of Hama, causing material damage.

MNA/SANA