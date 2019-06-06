Cutting budget dependency on oil exports, Iran’s top economic priority

He made the remarks in his visit to Amirabad Port on Thursday and said, “ports in the nationwide especially Amirabad Port can play a leading role in this regard due to its unique port, maritime and logistic capabilities as a strategic port in northern part of the country.”

He pointed to Amirabad Port in delegation of current activities to the investor of private sector and said, “this port is considered as a suitable model for other ports of the country.”

Location of Amirabad port in North-South Corridor, as a connection bridge linking Central Asian countries and also northern Caspian Sea with southern part of the country, can help increase transit of goods in this port, the economy minister maintained.

He termed Amirabad Port and a promising and dependable part of Iranian economy and added, “increasing the loading and unloading volume of cargoes and export of relevant commodities can boost production especially in the current year named after “Boosting Domestic Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

As the largest economic enterprise in northern part of the country, Amirabad Port can play a leading and important role in boosting economy of the country, he reiterated.

MA/4634104