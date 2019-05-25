Iranian athlete travelling round the world on camel

“With the goal of introducing the cultural heritage and tourist attractions of Hormozgan to Iran and the world, the project started on Thursday, May 23, at 9:00 am from Sirik port in the Southeastern province of Hormozgan,” Reza Boroumand informed.

The trip is going to take two years and a half, he added.

“Going through several provinces, Mohammad Amiri Roudan, the athlete from Hormozgan, will cross the Astara border (in the northwest) and enter the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he added.

Passing through 47 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, America and Oceania, Amiri Roudan will finally return to Iran from Turkmenistan, the official said.

According to him, the athlete is one of the teachers in Hormozgan who has 20 years of tourism experience.

Hiking 22 km in the Geno mountain range with environmental purposes, inventing a special marine bike and going from Iran to Oman from among the islands by the bike, and swimming 150 km from Khasab Port in Oman to Bandar Abbas to commemorate the Persian Gulf National Day is among Amiri Roudan’s activities.

