Iranian, Iraqi press officials express need for expanding ties

Moaid Allami, also the President of the General Federation of Arab Journalists, said in the meeting that due to the region's specific conditions and plans to disturb its security, “we need to increase our level of cooperation."

The Iranian official Mohammad Khodadi also emphasized on the effective role of the media in developing media diplomacy and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Referring to the cultural and ideological commonalities between Iranians and Iraqi people, Khodadi said: "Iraq has a prominent position among Islamic countries and plays a decisive role in the political, economic and cultural relations of the region. Accordingly, the long-standing relationship between the two countries can expand in the areas regarding information issues”.

Both sides underscored the diplomatic role of the two sides media in sowing peace and stability in the region.

Tehran and Baghdad's relations are strategic, and the two countries have played an important role in combating terrorism and in bringing peace and stability to the region, and now they are taking steps towards the development, sustainable security and prosperity of the two nations.

