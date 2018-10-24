Connecting to Chabahar Port via railroad 'significant for Uzbekistan'

Sagdullaev Fazlitdin Fatkhullaevich, the deputy chairman of the board of Uzbekistan Railways, said that the long track has a great capacity in transportation of goods from the north to south of Iran, where it meets Chabahar Port – a strategic hub connecting Iran to free waters and Indian Ocean.

Upon completion, the project will lead to the promotion of trades and boosting economic relations between the two countries, he added.

Noting that Iran has a significant share in Uzbekistan's market, Fatkhullaevich said Tashkent is looking forward to connect to the free waters via Iranian routes and Chabahar Port.

He expressed hope that the Chabahar-Zahedan railroad project will become operational in near future, saying the track will play help linking the Central Asian countries to free waters.

Chabahar-Zahedan Railroad is envisaged to facilitate the transport of goods from India to the landlocked countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States as well as Afghanistan.

The official also urged the necessity of boosting trilateral cooperation between Iran, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to link via extension of the Termez–Hairatan railway which connects Uzbekistan to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan. The railway is expected to create a reliable, safe, and sustainable transport link between Afghanistan and its neighboring countries to increase regional cooperation and trade.

Iran enjoys a great geographical position. The country lies in the heart of the so-called New Silk Road– a 3,200-kilometer railroad project that ultimately sees Urumqi, the capital of China's western Xinjiang Province linked to the Iranian capital Tehran, connecting Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan along the way.

Khaf-Herat railroad is another major project underway in Iran, which is seen as a golden opportunity for promotion of trade between India, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

