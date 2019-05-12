US recent moves in MidEast ‘nothing new’: Parl. spox

Speaking to reporters after the closed session between Iranian lawmakers with IRGC chief commander Major General Hossein Salami, the speaker of the presiding board of the Parliament, Behrouz Nemati, said the session was mainly an opportunity for the members of the parliament to get in contact with the newly-appointed IRGC chief.

He said Maj. Gen. Salami presented an analysis on the current situation in the Middle East, and the US psychological warfare in the region, followed by speeches by five lawmakers.

He also maintained that in the session, it was noted that the Americans’ moves in the region is nothing new, and it has always been like this.

Nemati was referring to the US military deployments to the Middle East region, which according to former State Department and Pentagon official, Ilan Goldenberg, was “far from a massive game changer”, and the matter is being used by some Western media to overhype possible war with Iran.

