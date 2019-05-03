Iran oil min. departs for Oman for energy talks

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh left the Iranian capital on Friday atop a delegation of senior Iranian oil executives, according to SHANA.

On Thursday, Zanganeh hosted a meeting with the visiting OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, who was in Tehran to visit the 24th Iran Oil Show, as one of the most significant oil and gas events in the world.

The second largest OPEC producer, Iran sits atop 11 percent of oil and 18 percent of gas reserves in the world. Many leading companies from Spain, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, China, Russia, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, etc. ran stands at the showcase this year.

MS/SHANA