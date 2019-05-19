Iranian lawmakers seek to impeach oil minister Zanganeh over mismanagement

In an interview with Mehr, a member of the Energy Committee at the Iranian parliament Hedaiatollah Khademi said that a group of lawmakers are collecting signatures to start impeaching the oil minister Bijan Zanganeh over his mishandling oil and gas resources and market.

According to Khademi, the outlines of the motion started by the lawmakers to impeach Zanganeh are as follows: mismanagement and damages to the country, lack of action in fulfilling the promises and plans; losing the regional gas market and hurting the country’s national interests; wasting the human resources of the oil ministry; giving up joint gas and oil fields to the rival countries; lack of action in realizing the goal of increasing oil production; issues such as the French Total, Crescent, Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, issues related to Oman and Turkmenistan.

The lawmaker accused oil minister of nepotism, waste of natural resources of the country, crude sale (selling raw materials), losing the regional gas market, giving up shared oil and gas fields to neighboring countries. He further condemned Zanganeh and his team in the oil ministry for preparing the ground for foreign sanctions to be effective.

