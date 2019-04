In this meeting, the two sides conferred on regional issues, cooperation to resolve the crises, recent challenges in Syria and Yemen, and UN’s prepared reports on implementation of resolution 2231.

The UN official called for Iran’s cooperation on finding solution for regional crises.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the third session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference that opened Monday.

