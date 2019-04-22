Women constitute 27% of faculty board members in Iran

“About one fourth of Iranian women have academic education in Iran, half of university students are ladies, and 27 percent of the faculty board members at Iranian universities are women,” Ebtekarsaid addressing a festival under the title of “Woman and Science”.

She had previously named Iranian ladies as a successful model for the role of women in the social sphere while preserving religious and moral values in the world.

Iranian women are moving forward along with men in the fields of education, science as well as social and political life though long-lasting gender discrimination need to be alleviated.

HJ/IRN 83287003