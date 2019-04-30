Iran renewable energies’ capacity to hit 800mw

According to the scheduled program made, capacity of renewable energies in the country will increase by 800megawatt in peak hours of summertime in the current year.

He made the remarks on Monday at the 6th Iran Wind Energy Conference and added, “presently, 710-megawat renewable energies are operational in the country, the rate of which will increase by 800megawatt in peak hours of third quarter of the current year (June 21 – Sept. 21).”

Head of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (REEEP) added, “construction of a renewable power plant with the capacity of 300megawat is underway in the country which will be finished before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2020).

He pointed to the sanctions imposed on the country and added, “sanctions have not barred the growth of renewable power plants in the country.”

The 6th Iran Wind Energy Conference was held on April 29 at Intl. Conferences Hall of the Ministry of Energy in the presence of Vice-President for Legal Affairs.

MA/IRN83296537