Isfahan-made handicrafts have great potential for trade: Austrian official

He made the remarks Tuesday in Isfahan, in a meeting with Abbas Rezaie, Governor of Isfahan province,

The two countries should try to enhance bilateral ties in cultural, educational, and health sectors besides the political sphere added the Austrian official.

Gerstl pointed to an agreement signed between Salzburg and Isfahan, highlighting the need for the two regions to enhance cooperation especially in tourism.

For his part, Rezaie said that relations of Iran and Austria have never severed and that bilateral cooperation in different fields can be increased more than ever.

Referring to Isfahan’s tourist sites, he also noted that there are suitable grounds for boosting tourism ties between the two countries.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Gerstl has traveled to Iran this week, holding meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

