26 April 2019 - 10:02

Iran builds three new missiles

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Experts at Iran’s Defense Ministry and Army Aviation designed and manufactured three new home-made air-based missiles entitled “Heidar”, “Qamar-e Bani Hashem” and “Dehlaviyeh”.

“Heidar” is an air-to-ground missile with a range of more than 8km which can be installed on different types of systems to attack armored targets, ground equipment and enemy forces' concentrations with a penetration power of over one meter.

“Qamar-e Bani Hashem” is an air-to-air and air-to-ground missile with a range of over 8km with the capability of destroying armored targets, ground equipment and enemy forces and can also be fired in the dark.

“Dehlaviyeh” is a laser-guided air-to-ground missile with a range of over 8km and low weight used to smash armored targets with a pin-pointing capability and penetration power of 1.20 meter.

The missiles are now in the testing stage and will be mass-produced soon to be mounted on combat helicopters.

