China’s Bank of Kunlun to continue coop. with Iran

For this purpose, Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CBI) expounded on the latest situation of banking cooperation between Iranian banks and China’s Kunlun Bank.

The CBI’s statement released on Monday notes that, “following the recent negotiations made with chief executives of China’s Kunlun Bank, no change has been made to the policies of the Chinese bank regarding transactions of non-sanctioned goods with non-sanctioned Iranian banks."

The CBI statement went on to add that senior officials of China’s Kunlun have announced that they will continue their cooperation with non-sanctioned Iranian banks for transactions as well as payments related to non-sanctioned goods and products.

