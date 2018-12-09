China’s Bank of Kunlun to resume financial transactions with Iran tomorrow

The Vice-Chairman of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce Majidreza Hariri said on Sunday that the banking relations between Iran and China will resume tomorrow after a nearly two-month halt.

Hariri said that the two countries’ merchants will be able to conduct payments from tomorrow.

He further explained that the move did not mean that the banking problems that Iranians living in Chine had faced would be solved, adding “the Iranian residing in China such as the students and employees will have their own problems with regard to banking payments since the Chinese banks like other banks in the world are not only concerned about US sanctions but also avoid providing banking services to Iranians under the execuse that Iran has not joined international conventions like the bills presented by FATF.”

Stating that the other Chinese banks refuse to do business with Iran, Hariri said “with the start of Iran-China banking transactions through the Bank of Kunlun, the two countries’ traders and merchants will be able to conduct their financial exchanges from tomorrow."

He noted that resumption of banking transactions through Bank of Kunlun was previously planned fsince the beginning of December, but the transactions will resume tomorrow with few days delay.

According to the Vice-Chairman of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce, China’s exports to Iran reaches one billion dollars per month, adding “after banking transactions between the two countries stopped, problems emerged in the supply of raw materials and some goods needed by our factories, which fortunately will be resolved soon after the resumption of financial transactions.”

