Beauties of Pol-e Dokhtar with breathtaking views

POL-E DOKHTAR, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Pol-e Dokhtar is one of the counties of Lorestan Province located in the south of the province. The county is named after a strong large bridge in the entrance to the city.

Currently, the ruined pillars of the bridge, which is built over the river, can be seen, and its battlements under which the main road runs are still alive. This bridge was repaired during the reign of Sassanid Shapur II, i.e. 310-379 AD. As a result, the bridge is mostly attributed to Sassanid Shapur. This historical monument has been registered in the list of Iran's National Heritage under the registration number of 1678.