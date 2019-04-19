SPGC eyes 7 bcm gas output growth

According to the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Hadi Hashemizadeh Farhang said the boost is expected to be made possible by precise and targeted planning for reduction of overhaul time in the refineries during summer.

He said based on the plans, overhauls of the facilities are expected to decrease by 27 days this year, Shana reported.

According to the official, "the share of fossil fuels in Iran's energy basket is 74%, of which 50% is produced by SPGC."

SPGC also accounts for 67% and 92% of the country's total natural gas and gas condensate output respectively, he added.

The company includes onshore refineries that process natural gas from phases of the supergiant South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf.

South Pars, the world's largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar, is being developed in 24 phases. Nineteen phases are up and running and phases 13 and 22-24 are nearing the final stages.

The field holds an estimated 39 trillion cubic meters of natural gas in place, of which 14 tcm is in Iranian territory and the rest in the tiny Arab emirate off the Persian Gulf.

MNA/SHANA