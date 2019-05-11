Agriculture min. plans to provide full food security in sanctions period

He made the remarks on Saturday in his meeting with deputies and executives of the ministry and emphasized on full provision of food security of the country in sanction s period.

Considering the current situation and restrictions imposed by the US government on Iran in trade, business and oil fields, financial and scientific exchanges, new approaches and strategies should be taken in line with preserving and promoting production and supply of food needed in the country, Hojjati reiterated.

He also placed his special emphasis on the need to ramp up research and scientific activities for meeting food requirements in the country and reducing dependency in accordance with the current situation and macro strategies of the country especially in livestock and poultry industries.

Turning to the problems caused by sanctions and stonewalling of enemies on the country, he stated, “Iran enjoys high potentials and capacities that can meet requirements of agricultural sector optimally.”

He called on research activists of the country to cooperate with international centers and urged researchers in agricultural sector of the country to establish fair interaction with foreign research centers and agricultural experts of other countries in line with meeting demands in this field.

He also urged private sector to play a leading role in this respect and acknowledged, “most research activities in the world are conducted by the private sector, so that private sector should help public sector materialize most objectives in relevant field.”

