BABOL, May 12 (MNA) – Harvest of damask rose (Persian rose) in “Allah Roudbar” Village, central district of Babol, Mazandaran province, starts as of May 5 every year. The flowers are renowned for their fine fragrance, and are commercially harvested for rose oil " or "rose absolute") used in perfumery and to make rose water and "rose concrete". The flower petals are also edible.