Mongolia commiserates with Iran over deadly flash floods

Damdin Tsogtbaatar offered his government’s commiserations to the Iranian government and the families of victims of the massive water torrents and voiced confidence that the Iranian government and nation would definitely be able to overcome the hardships caused by the catastrophe and rebuild their flood-hit cities.

Unprecedented heavy rains caused massive flash floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks, killing more than 70 people and injuring and displacing scores of others.

The devastating floods have hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces. Some 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages have been blocked by the floods and some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

MR/IRN83264726