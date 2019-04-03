Fighting Zionists’ aggression example of striving in God’s path: Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the continuous resistance of Palestinians and Lebanon’s Hezbollah against the Zionists' acts of violation and aggression, as well as the Iranian nation's unity during the 8-year Iraq-Iraq War (1980-88) to defeat the enemies, as the true examples of striving in the path of God.

He made the remarks on Monday during a meeting attended by a number of officials and ambassadors of Muslim countries on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation (Mab’ath) – the day the Prophet was appointed as God’s messenger.

Ayatollah Khamenei also touched upon the recent nation-wide flashfloods, which affected the lives of many people, and praised the nation’s enthusiasm in standing by the different rescue bodies to help their flood-stricken compatriots.

The leader called on people, related bodies, and military officials to step up the relief efforts to salvage the damage as fast as possible.

Unprecedented heavy rains have caused floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks. Over 55 people were killed and scores of others have been injured and or displaced across the country.

Devastating floods have hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces across the country. So far, 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages have been blocked by the floods, the minister said, adding that some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

