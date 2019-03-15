Death toll rises to 49 in terror attack on 2 mosques in New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier told a news conference that 40 people were killed, and at least 20 seriously injured, in Friday's attacks carried out by gunmen with automatic weapons on two mosques in New Zealand's city of Christchurch.

According to some reports, four people – including three men and one women, one of them an Australian-born man – are in custody. Arden said none of the suspects were on security or terrorism watchlists.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the Australian national suspect as an "extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist."

New Zealand prime minister described the mass shootings as “a terrorist attack” and one of the darkest days in the country’s history.

“Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not,” Arden said.

