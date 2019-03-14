US trying to fuel West Asian tensions by unfounded accusations: FM spox

“US statesmen try to use unfounded and baseless accusations to escalate tensions, crises and political turmoil in West Asia,” Ghasemi added.

His comments come in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent anti-Iran remarks over the Tehran-Baghdad relations, in which he repeated baseless accusations over Iran's influence in the region as a threat to the Middle East security.

Pointing to the dark track record of US' wrong policies against the people of the Persian Gulf, especially the Iranian nation, over the past decade, Ghasemi said the American government plays a significant role in the escalation of tensions, crises, insecurity and political turmoil in some West Asian countries.

Ghasemi stressed that Iran’s relations with neighboring Iraq are based on mutual respect and welcomed by the two countries’ nations and governments.

Iran and Iraq share deep-rooted friendly ties and will continue their relations, and no power and third state can divide the great Iranian and Iraqi nations and governments, Ghasemi added.

