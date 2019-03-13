Rouhani leaves Najaf for Tehran to end 3-day Iraq visit

During his stay, Rouhani met with the President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker and other senior officials of Iraq.

He also had meetings with Iraqi parties and political groups, attended the Iran-Iraq Economic-Trade Forum, and visited the holy shrines of Imams.

The president also had meetings with Grand Ayatollah Sistani and other grand maraji on the third day of his visit to Iraq.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran met with Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Saeed al-Hakim in Najaf City on Wednesday.

Rouhani referred to the developing relations between Iran and Iraq in different fields and said “fortunately, today the Iranian and Iraqi officials are determined to develop Tehran-Baghdad relations.”

“Today, conditions are ripe for more interaction and cooperation between Iran and Iraq and for playing a more active role in regional and international affairs,” he said.

Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Saeed al-Hakim wished success for Rouhani and all Iranian officials in carrying out their responsibilities.

He said “Iranian and Iraqi officials should decide and plan based on common points of view to serve the interests of both nations.”

Referring to the conspiracies of enemies against Muslims, he said “we should strengthen unity and solidarity against the enemies’ plots.”

MNA/President.ir