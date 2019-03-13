  1. Iran
13 March 2019 - 18:17

Ayatollah Sistani hails role of Iraq’s friends in victory against ISIL

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – In his meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday, Iraqi Shia Marja' Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani hailed the significant role of Iraq’s friends in defeating ISIL terrorists.

Ayatollah Sistani underscored that he welcomes any measure to improve Iraq’s relations with its neighbors which relies on reaching mutual interests with no interference in interior affairs of one another.

He also highlighted the importance of combating corruption, improving general services, and monopoly of the government and security organization on weapons in Iraq.

To prevent nations from incurring more damages, he underlined the vitality of adopting balanced regional and international policies.

