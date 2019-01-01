Brexit: a global laughing stock

On the other hand, Prime Minister Theresa May insists that the agreement reached between London and Brussels is the best possible deal, and the British Parliament should vote for it.

The British Prime Minister has warned that the parliament's negative vote would make the situation even more complicated. However, the other side of the equation is more determined! European officials said that, in spite of some remarks over the Brexit and London's departure from the EU, there will be basically no more negotiations, and the UK internal problems encountered is not related to European leaders.

In one of these statements, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union would not negotiate with May's government or the next British government on helping London to have an easier exit from the EU.

The Brexit's opponents believe that holding an early election or referendum on this issue could untie this knot. George Osborn, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, is one of the Brexit opponents. He argues that if the current trend continues, the UK departure from the EUwill become more complicated.

To realize Brexit, either the government, or the decision of the citizens to leave EU should change! Asborn's words seem not to be realistic considering the positions of the European parties. It is unlikely that the change of government in Britain would result in re-holding talks with the EU authorities.

The Guardian, in one of its most recent analyzes on the Brexit, wrote that the interactions that have taken place over the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union have "the UK a global joke."

John Kampfner, the former chief executive of the Creative Industries Federation, writes; "you know you’ve hit rock bottom when the Germans mock you on primetime TV and the jokes are actually quite funny. Giving Britons this year’s “golden dumbass” prize, Oliver Welke, the German equivalent of Dara Ó Briain, describes how Theresa May “can’t get out of the EU and can’t even get out of her bloody car”, over pictures of Angela Merkel waiting embarrassed outside her Berlin residency as the door of our prime minister’s limo fails to open.

“Just go!” the host yells. “Hard Brexit, soft Brexit, liquid Brexit, just fog off!” Next, he shows a cartoon of a man in a bowler hat repeatedly burning his hand on a hot stove, then stabbing his eye with a fork. The audience is falling about laughing. Welke’s Heute Show on ZDF may not have the cachet of the US equivalent, the Daily Show, but it is good at reflecting the moment."

It continues; "Brexit has already deeply damaged the British brand. The idea that we could compensate for the loss of European markets and political influence by growing markets elsewhere was always a folly, driven by ideological extremism. The view from countries outside the European Union about the state of Britain is no different to those inside – apart perhaps from a few rightwing thinktanks in Washington, which is one city that I haven’t frequented."

Two years has passed since the referendum was hold over the Brexit, which ended up in the victory of the proponents of the UK exit from the EU. But the details of this departure remains ambiguous among the British authorities, and this ambiguity seems to be intensified in 2019.

MNA/TT