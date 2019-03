Organized in collaboration with Farabi Cinema Foundation and Japan Foundation, Embassy of Japan in Tehran will screen six Japanese movies, including animated pieces 'Rudolf the Black Cat' co-directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonori Sakakibara, 'Pop in Q' by Naoki Miyahara, 'Your Name' by Makoto Shinkai, and 'Samurai Cat' co-directed by Yoshitaka Yamaguchi and Takeshi Watanabe.

Enthusiasts can refer to this page for more information.

