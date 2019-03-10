  1. Politics
Larijani calls for better utilization of Constitution’s capacities

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran has remarkable potentials which need to be utilized properly.

In an interview with the Persian daily ‘Sazandegi’, Larijani referred to the recent debates over making some changes in the country’s Constitution, saying that the Constitution has remarkable potentials which only need to be implemented properly.

Noting that the deficiencies emanate from inefficient use of the capacities, the official said as long as the potentials of the Constitution are not fully tapped, making amendments will not change anything.

He pointed to the ongoing pressures of the US against the Iranian nation and said that currently, changing the constitution is not a priority for the country since all efforts should be aimed at dealing with the US hostile policies.

